‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Winner Predicts the Winners of Season 4

One former winner of The Traitors is making his picks for season four.

Dylan Efron, the brother of Zac Efron who won season three of The Traitors alongside his fellow players Gabby Windey, Dolores Catania and Lord Ivar Mountbatten, told Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes yesterday that he’s already watched all three available episodes of the fourth season. The season began last Thursday on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

While speaking with Yahoo! Entertainment, he predicted Traitor and Love Island USA alum Rob Rausch will take home the big prize.

“I feel like Traitors are gonna win,” he said. “I think right now Rob has his game just locked up.”

He went on to mention that he believes Rausch’s current gameplay and alliance with Love Island USA Aftersun host Maura Higgins will take him far in the game.

“It’s a UK season two strategy,” he said, referencing The Traitors UK. “He’s got Maura under his wing. I think he’s gonna go the whole way.”

Key Art from “The Traitors” Season 4/Courtesy of NBCUniversal

Dylan Efron most recently appeared on TV for the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, where he danced with Daniella Karagach and eventually placed fourth.

Season four of The Traitors is streaming on Peacock now. New episodes release every Thursday.