‘One Tree Hill’ Star Marries Sports Reporter

A former star of One Tree Hill has found true love.

39-year-old actor Stephen Colletti, who played Chase Adams on the iconic CW teen drama, recently married NASCAR host and reporter Alex Weaver. The two announced the marriage via a joint post on Instagram this past Friday.

In the post, captioned “Mr. & Mrs. 🤍,” the two shared photos of their marriage at a courthouse in a civil ceremony.

“It was a beautifully intimate day that was celebrated with both of our families by our side,” the two said in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

The couple began dating in 2021. Two years after their first date, he proposed on a trip to Rome.

In an interview released at the time, Weaver said she was surprised by the proposal.

“He gave no tells that that day was the big day,” Weaver said at the time. “In secret conversations with my mom, he was told to make sure I was dressed appropriately with my hair done and makeup on so Stephen suggested we take our ‘Christmas card photo’ as his sneaky way of getting me to dress nice.”

The two arrived in Rome’s Giardino degli Aranci park as Weaver was “completely unaware of what was about to happen.”

“We arrived at the park, and I started taking photos of Rome’s skyline,” Weaver said. “Stephen, very cleverly, communicated with a local photographer he had hired to snap photos of the proposal using hand signals they had discussed over email. He reached into his backpack and pulled out a black ring box. I then caught on and was overwhelmed with emotions. He got down on one knee and opened the box with the most beautiful ring.”