Ethan Hawke Praises Daughter Maya Hawke Following ‘Stranger Things 3’ Performance: ‘She’s the Real Thing’

Ethan Hawke is one proud papa! After his daughter, Maya Hawke — of whom he shares with ex, Uma Thurman — stole the show in Season 3 of Stranger Things, the doting dad is taking to social media to gush over his 20-year-old with a post dedicated to the up and coming starlet.

Maya, who stars as Robin, the lovable and feisty Scoops Ahoy co-worker to Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) in the Netflix series, has become a new favorite among fans of the series, praising the actress on Instagram and Twitter. But it’s her father’s heartwarming comments that really stand out.

“Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard,” Hawke wrote in the video graphic shared to his Instagram. “I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman (sic), get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing.”

Celebrity friends of the family took to the comments section of the 48-year-old actor’s Instagram comments section, chiming in with the praise.

“She sure is!!!!” Andy Cohen replied. “AMAZING!!!”

“I concur! And I’m not her father,” Carla Gugino wrote, while fellow actress, Laura Linney commented: “Yes, she is!”

Stranger Things star, Finn Wolfhard also responded to the heartwarming post: “Yay Dad!”

The official account for the Netflix series also replied in all caps: “ALL HAIL ROBIN!” alongside three ice cream scoops.

The love for Maya is spreading fast among social media users as more fans of the series catch on, especially as she so expertly portrayed an heartfelt representation of LGBTQ character, and highlighted her character’s genuine platonic friendship with Steve.

“I went through a journey figuring her out throughout the season. I don’t think I knew who she was when I started. When I first got the first sides, she was really kind of hard and sarcastic and tough,” she said. “Slowly the Duffer Brothers realized how I’m not hard, sarcastic, or tough. As the season went on, [they] wrote her to have more of my strengths [and] wrote her with more of my weaknesses. I think it’ll be a really exciting journey.”

While it’s unsure if Stranger Things will return for Season 4, it’s assumed by fans of the streaming series that it will be back for more peculiarities — especially after that cliffhanger ending, leaving a string of questions. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, series star, Millie Bobby Brown hinted that another season was being planned.

“The Duffer Brothers are like my older brothers,” she said. “So I call them all the time, and I definitely try to press them on little clues and hints. I know things here and there, but nothing deep or something I could tell you about.”

“If there was a season four,” she added. “We would be really excited. But right now, we have to see how season three goes and how fans react to it.”

Maya will be seen next in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic