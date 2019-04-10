Eric Trump and Wife Lara Expecting Second Child

President Donald Trump is about to be a grandfather times 10!

On Wednesday, the president’s son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Lara Trump, announced that they are expecting their second child together. Eric, the second oldest son of President Donald Trump, announced the news via his official Twitter account.

“Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August!” he wrote. “Luke will be a great big brother!”

Lara also expressed her excitement when making her own announcement on her respective Twitter account.

“Baby number two coming this August!!” she wrote. “All of the boys are excited to become big brothers!!”

The couple, who married in 2014, also share 1-year-old son Eric “Luke” Trump, who they welcomed in September of 2017.

“@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric “Luke” Trump at 8:50 this morning,” they announced at the time, sharing a photo of Eric with a then newbrown Luke.

“Happy birthday, Luke!” Lara wrote in her own post at the time. “We are so blessed and proud to be your parents!!”

News that little Eric would be taking on big brother duties was met with a round of congratulations from the couple’s followers.

“So exciting for you both as your sweet family grows!” Eric’s sister, Ivanka Trump, responded to the news.

“Congratulations!!! Whoooo Hooo!” TV personality Paula Michelle White wrote on Instagram. “Jon and I celebrate with you! Many blessings and much love.”

“Congratulations…… To you and all the boys! Wish you happy and healthy addition,” another added.

The baby on the way will mark President Trump’s 10th grandchild, as he is already grandpa to son Donald Trump Jr. and his wife estranged wife Vanessa Trump’s five children – Donald Trump III, Kai Madison Trump, Spencer Frederick Trump, Chloe Sophia Trump, and Tristan Milos Trump – as well as daughter Ivanka Trump’s three children with husband Jared Kushner – Arabella Rose Kushner, Theodore James Kushner, Joseph Frederick Kushner.

Baby Trump is expected to arrive this August. President Dondald Trump has not yet reacted to the news.