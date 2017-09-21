Eric and Lara Trump Welcome Their First Child

Eric and Lara Trump welcome a baby boy into their family!

The new dad announced the birth of their son on Tuesday, Sept. 12, on Twitter, sharing the baby’s name and first photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Lara] and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric ‘Luke’ Trump at 8:50 this morning,” he tweeted.

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric “Luke” Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 12, 2017

Luke is the first child for Eric, 33, and Lara, 34, and he’s the ninth grandchild of President Trump. The President’s son Don Jr. has five children with his wife Vanessa, and daughter Ivanka has three kids with husband Jared Kushner.

According to previous reports, Lara was due to give birth in about two weeks. But just last week, her Instagram followers were concerned that her pregnancy wasn’t progressing properly.

She posted a workout snap on Sept. 7, performing triceps extensions and lunges. “Hoping the workout inspires this baby to make an appearance!!” she captioned the post.

Some commenters responded that Lara’s baby belly didn’t look “big” enough for the third trimester.

Hoping the workout inspires this baby to make an appearance!! 👶🏼💪🏽😜 Thanks @teammaloney 🙌🏽 A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

“You don’t look full term. Prayers for you and that baby,” wrote one person. Another chimed in: “You do NOT look due… SMALL!”

“You be careful young lady….. your baby will come when he’s ready,” wrote another person. Someone else wrote, “I lost a pregnancy doing just that! Please be careful.”

Lara learned that she was pregnant on Eric’s birthday, Jan. 6. “It was a nice birthday surprise for him,” she told Fox News. She and Eric made the announcement to the rest of the family on Inauguration Day.

Photo credit: Instagram / @laraleatrump