‘Empire’ Star Kaitlin Doubleday Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Empire star Kaitlin Doubleday is adding a new credit to her roster: mom.

Doubleday and husband Devin Lucien, whom she married in May of 2016, welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, Feb. 19. The couple named their newborn son, Franklin.

News of the birth was confirmed by Doubleday’s sister, Mr. Robot star Portia Doubleday, who shared the first glimpse at the newborn on her Instagram account.

“BABY FRANKLIN HAS ARRIVED!!! That’s my nephew!” Portia captioned the sweet snap of a sleeping Franklin wearing a small hat with dogs on it.

While neither Doubleday nor Lucien have yet announced the birth on their own Instagram accounts, the Empire actress took to the comments section on her sister’s post to gush about her new arrival, writing, “Wow he’s delicious looking!”

Baby Franklin’s birth comes just four months after the couple announced that they were expecting. In an Instagram post in October, the former Nashville star shared a photo of her growing baby bump to make the exciting announcement.

“Well, I’ve been wearing pretty tents, not partying at weddings [sad face emoji], eating everything in sight, dreaming about [sushi and wine emojis] and ADVIL, cleaning out my garage, laying around thinking about how much I love Kathleen Zellner all day, and just thanking the pregnancy Gods that I’m finally not nauseas anymore beeeeccccaaaaauuuuussseeee…I’m growing a f—ing human inside my belly!” she captioned the photo.

“Although now he really feels more like an incredibly strong fish…maybe even a baby dolphin,’ she added. “And he’ll be here around Valentines Day 2019! Wow, it feels pretty official now that it’s on social media. I can’t believe Im gonna be someone’s mom. Pray for us!”

The couple welcomed baby Franklin more than two years after they tied the knot in May of 2016, with their “I do’s” coming exactly one year after they announced that their Paris engagement on social media.

“Cheers!!!!!!!! To the most memorable night of my life thus far [Devin Lucien],” she wrote at the time, with Lucien having added in his own post that “SHE SAID YES!!!!!”

It’s not all good news on the Empire set, though. While Doubleday welcomed new life, her co-star, Jussie Smollet, is currently embattled in a tense police investigation into his alleged homophobic and racist attack.

Initially having been investigated as a possible hate crime, police announced that the “investigation had shifted” following interviews with two brothers who were believed to have been the perpetrators. They were released from police custody without charges, though authorities have declined to comment on reports that the attack was a hoax.