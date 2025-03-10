Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Reveals New Baby Bamp Photos

Hailie Jade is sharing new photos of her pregnancy journey. The 28-year-old, who is the daughter of rap icon Eminem, recently posted baby bump photos. “So close to meeting baby boy 💙” she captioned the carousel of photos.

She announced her pregnancy with her and her husband Evan McClintock’s first child last Fall. The news was shared in her dad’s music video for his single, “Temporary,” a song he’d dedicated to Hailie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video, home videos of Hailie from her childhood into her adulthood are chronicled. A video of her dancing with her father at her wedding earlier last May was also there.

At the end of the music video, Hailie presents Eminem with a #1 Grandpa jersey from her pregnancy reveal. The 8-Mile rapper looks shocked as he holds up an ultrasound photo as his daughter laughs and smiles. He grows emotional.

At the end of the music video, a close-up is shown of a card Hailie wrote to her dad when she was younger. “Thank you for doing everything you do & always being there for us girls,” it reads. “You truly are the best dad in the world. Love you forever + 100 million dollars forever ever & always.”

Hailie and McClintock wed in an intimate ceremony in May 2024, with the “Lose Yourself” rapper walking her down the aisle. After the wedding, Hailie wrote on Instagram, “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed,” she continued, “laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

Eminem shares Hailie with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. The two were married twice before finally splitting. Their relationship was volatile.