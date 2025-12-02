‘Elsbeth’ Actress Welcomes Baby After Secret Pregnancy

Elsbeth star Carra Patterson has welcomed her third child with husband Ruffin Prentiss III.

The actress, who plays Kaya Blanke on the CBS show, gave birth to daughter Cleopatra Chyvonne Prentiss on Nov. 6 after keeping her pregnancy private. Patterson and Prentiss are already parents to daughters Cressida, 4, and Coretta, 2.

“Grateful to announce the arrival of our third baby girl,” Patterson wrote on Instagram while sharing her big baby news Monday, adding, “Cressida & Coretta are already loving being big sisters to Baby Cleo … Our hearts are full, God is good.”

Patterson told PEOPLE that she had kept her pregnancy a secret from even her Elsbeth co-stars, surprising them when they returned to film Season 3 of the hit show.

She explained that Cleopatra means “glory to the father,” and Chyvonne combines the names of her grandmothers, Cheryl and Yvonne.

“We’re over the moon to introduce baby Cleopatra!” Patterson told the outlet. “Our home is three times louder now, but Cressida and Coretta are loving their new big-sister titles and have become the cutest little helpers.”

Patterson and Prentiss tied the knot in May 2019 and welcomed daughter Cressida in December 2020. Coretta then joined the family in February 2023.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: Carra Patterson, Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce arrives at the Fall Schedule Celebration at Paramount Studios on May 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Patterson’s role as Elsbeth’s best friend on the CBS comedy-drama has taken her from NYPD officer to undercover agent — and brought her husband onto the set with her! Prentiss, who has appeared on SEAL Team and Insecure, previously appeared on Elsbeth Season 1 as Detective Darren Jax

“In our house, we love to dance…so obviously nothing would change when we stepped on set together!” Prentiss said on Instagram at the time while sharing behind-the-scenes moments of his time guest-starring on his wife’s show. “Such a blessing to share the screen with my wife Carra on her show! Carrie [Preston], you made me feel so welcomed from the second I stepped on set! And walking into a precinct scene with Wendell Pierce was like something out of a dream for me! Thank you both for making the experience so great! And thank you to everyone who tuned in last night. The love is always so appreciated!”