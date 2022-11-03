Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Files Petition Objecting to Legally Change Daughter's Name, Wade Fires Back

Dwyane Wade is firing back after ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches filed a petition requesting the court deny the former NBA player's filing to legally change transgender daughter Zaya's name and gender. On Nov. 1, Funches filed documents stating her concerns that her ex "may be pressuring" Zaya into moving forward with the legal change after previously standing by the 15-year-old when she decided to come out publicly in February 2020 "in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities."

The athlete didn't hold back when responding to Funches allegations with a lengthy Instagram post, calling it a "damn shame" he had to address the issue publicly. "These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children," wrote Wade, who also shares 20-year-old son Zaire with Funches after their 2007 split and has been their kids' primary guardian for years. The basketball player is also father to son Xavier, 8, with ex Aja Metoyer and daughter Kaavia, 3, with wife Gabrielle Union.

"While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn's attempt to fight Zaya's identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I'm very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children," Wade continued. "This report came out while Zaya was in class. This is a kid who has maintained a 4.0 GPA in honors classes while navigating all this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about her gender and sexuality from those who are committed to not listening to her, much less even knowing her."

The former Miami Heat player said that Funches "tried a similar attempt over a decade ago" that had "equally damaging lies and confusing irreparable harm to her children," but "13 lawyers later, I was awarded sole custody of our two kids as an active NBA player!" Wade noted that all he ever wanted to was to "uninterrupted" parenting time, "so Instead of actually trying to co-parent over the years, she's left her home to see more lawyers and has taken the time to talk to more lawyers since I filed for divorce, than she's left her home to actually see or have truly spoken and LISTENED to Zaya over all these years."

"I've given her the opportunity to reach out to Zaya's teachers, doctors and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child's needs for her LIFE," Wade added. "She won't do it!" He continued that their daughter is "not that same 3 year child anymore and she's screaming that to the world but most importantly to her Mother," noting that no one in their household would ever force their children to do anything against their will, "much less force an identity on them."

"This isn't a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life," the father-of-four concluded, noting that his lawyer would be in contact with Funches. "As men, we get a bad rep for not showing up and being absentee fathers, well that's not the case here because I'm ten toes down and I'm still going thru the BS! I will not sit on my hands this time and allow her to make a mockery of my dedication to my family. The high road has run out of real estate. My lawyer will be in contact and best of luck to the 14h lawyer as they try to unravel this book of lies that's been sold to them." A hearing in the case has been set for Dec. 12.