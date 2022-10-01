Dwyane Wade Reveals How He Shields Daughter Zaya From Online Hate

Dwyane Wade won't be accused of being a bad father anytime soon. The Miami Heat alum and former NBA champion has shown incredible support to daughter Zaya Wade throughout their transition after coming out as transgender in 2020. Along with stepmother Gabrielle Union, there is no hate within the family to deal with, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist.

That's where Wade comes in, revealing to fans on Thursday that he had turned off comments on Zaya's Instagram page and made his reason very clear. "For Zaya's mental health and privacy we've decided not to allow the hate into her comments," Wade wrote on social media in response. "Thank you for wanting to spread and send her love."

Forever setting an example of present and conscious parenting.

Always love seeing your happy family existing in the world. — J (@JMontgomery818) September 29, 2022

Fans immediately approved of Wade's decision and showed their support. "And that's on prioritizing your child's well-being. She doesn't need our comments telling us she is non stop serving in every posted photo bc she has a solid, real support system at home and we love to see it!" one wrote. "LOVE this protection for baby girl. I hope she knows she has a whole online community of support from a lot of us on here regardless," another added.

According to PEOPLE, Zaya Wade has spoken about her struggles and criticism that had flooded her direction online. "As a trans person, once I came out, there was a lot of hateful comments about how I should grow my hair out long or fit into a certain version of femininity, even though that's not true at all," Zaya Wade said in a joint interview with stepmom Union in May. "That kind of advice is just trying to break you, but don't let it."

The 15-year-old came out as transgender and Wade officially had his daughter's name changed in August, officially asking the court since the daughter is not 18 years old yet. He has also been outspoken publicly in support of LGBTQ+ rights, particularly in response to bans around the U.S. on transgender athletes and others.

"To me, it's a joke. This is our life. We live this," Wade said at TIME Magazine's TIME100 summit. "When you're out there making rules, if you're not experiencing this, come and live a day with my daughter. Come and see how it is to walk through this world as her."

"As blessed as it is for my daughter to have parents who can support her, I'm still afraid every moment she leaves the house. "And not just because of gun violence, but because of the way people perceive her in this world," he added. "I said, 'You are a leader. You are a leader, and this is an opportunity to allow you to be a voice,'" he said. "Right now it's through us because she's 12 years old, but eventually, it will be through her."