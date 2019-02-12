Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Tells Him ‘I Love You’ in Adorable Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted an adorable new video of his 3-year-old daughter, Jasmine, and fans are swooning.

Johnson posted a close-up video of himself and Jasmine on Monay, standing outside in the sunlight. The toddler stared into the camera with her father, exchanging compliments in an inquisitive tone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Can you say ‘I love you?’” Johnson asked.

“I love you,” Jasmine lilted, her fingers in her mouth.

“Can you say ‘mini-me?’” he aked, and Jasmine repeated him. “Yup, that’s what you are.”

Johnson later asked his smiling daughter: “Who’s the best daddy in the world,” and she put her hand against him, pointing his way.

“That’s right, always fishing for compliments,” he said, matching her smile.

With Jasmine by his side, Johnson also covered some of his usual business in the video. He explained that he was “getting ready to shoot the biggest cover of his career,” adding: “I’m so grateful and so humbled to be in this position.”

“I want to share with you guys, when I was at the door, this little mini-me was waiting for me right here,” Johnson went on, planting a kiss on his daughter’s temple. The actor was in a mood to dote on his younger daughter, as he did in the caption as well.

“When this lil’ estrogenic mini-me waits for me at the door and says ‘Daddy, have a great work today’.. I scoop her up and start to [fish] for [love],” Johnson wrote with emojis. “Truth is, she’s exactly what I needed to see before hoppin’ in my pick up to go and shoot the biggest and most meaningful magazine cover of my career.”

What exactly that milestone magazine cover is remains unclear, and Johnson said that it has to stay a secret for now.

“Gotta keep it under wraps for now, but I’m so grateful and humbled by this career milestone – and look forward to sharing it with you when it comes out,” the actor wrote. “I’m 97% sure I bribed Jazzy with broccoli to say nice things about me when the camera is rolling. Don’t judge me. It’s how I roll.”

As expected, fans issued a digital “aww” over the Instagram post. Johnson’s parenting posts are one the most beloved parts of his social media presence, where he invites fans into every aspect of his life.

Johnson will be back in theaters on Aug. 2 for the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.