Everything We Know About All the Current Duggar Pregnancies

It’s baby season in the Duggar household!

The Christian fundamental family from Counting On currently has three couples expecting babies in the next few months — Joy-Anna and Austin Foryth, Kendra and Joseph Duggar, and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo.

But with so many new Duggars preparing to enter the world, it can be hard to keep track of who is expecting what when. Keep scrolling to get to know all the details about each of the Duggar pregnancies.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth first announced they were expecting their first child together in August, just three months after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.



“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna told PEOPLE at the time. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

Just days away from the birth!

Now, the couple is just days away from Joy-Anna’s due date, and from a photo of the two attending a car auction last week, the Counting On cast member looks more than ready to be done with her first pregnancy.

Shotgun wedding?

However, there’s a small segment of Counting On fans that think Joy-Anna’s pregnancy hasn’t quite been adding up.



Some viewers have pointed to Austin and Joy-Anna’s decision to push their wedding up from October 2017 to May 2017 without explanation as evidence that the two had gotten pregnant before they got married in violation of her family’s strict rules.



But others simply say the Duggar sister simply carries her pregnancy differently than other members of her family.

Kendra and Joseph Duggar

Three months after tying the knot in September, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

“During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” the Counting On stars told Us. “Wow, it’s so exciting!!! We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby!”

It’s a boy!

There will be a new baby boy in the Duggar family! The couple announced in early February with a smoke-filled sex reveal that their first child would be a boy.



“Wow! We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy! Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy! Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!” Joseph and Kendra said in a statement on the family website at the time.

Pregnancy problems

But not everything has been sunshine and roses for the 19-year-old mom-to-be.

“During my pregnancy, I’ve had a lot of morning sickness and I think it’s slowly subsiding. But other than that, it’s been good,” Kendra said in a February TLC video.

Kendra said she initially thought she was “gonna have a girl,” but added that since discovering she’ll be having a boy, is “excited about all of the little outfits you can put on him and the little bowties.”

“I think the thing that most excites me about having a son is that I’m going to be able to raise him up, teach him a lot of things that I do and I think that a lot of our interests will probably be similar,” Joseph added.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo were the third Counting On couple to announce they were expecting their first child.



The two wed in 2016, and announced in January that they were expecting a baby.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple told Us Weekly at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

Just like mom!

Jeremy has said he wants their first child to be just like his wife!



In a pregnancy announcement video on TLC, Jeremy said, “I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well.”



He then jokingly added, “I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”



However, Jinger flipped the tables and sweetly said, “I hope that the baby will be like Jeremy. He’s just very kind and gracious.”

It’s a boy?

Although the couple hasn’t announced the sex of the baby they’re having, dad Jeremy appears to have a strong opinion on the matter.



When Jinger and I found out, we were very thrilled to know that we are parents and that we have a little one on the way,” he said in a TLC video, adding that while he is pretty sure they’re having a boy, he would still “love to have a little princess.”



Jinger added that the whole experience is “super exciting,” and said, “It’s just hard to believe that we’re at this new stage in life.”



Finally, the couple is “most looking forward to just having this little one in our arms and being parents and learning how to multi-task,” Jinger said.

Photo credit: TLC, Instagram/@jingervuolo