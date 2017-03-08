Drew Barrymore’s Daughter is Her Total Mini Me and We Cannot Get Enough

Drew Barrymore‘s 2-year-old daughter Frankie made her red carpet debut at the Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Annual Bunny Hop in New York City Tuesday night, and the duo stopped for an adorable photo op with the Easter Bunny while on the carpet.

Barrymore and her mini-me looked picture-perfect as they posed with the fuzzy character, although Frankie seemed a little bashful before breaking into an adorable smile.

(Photo: Twitter / @hellocanada)

PEOPLE shares that the event featured live animal shows, a petting zoo, a DJ, magicians, face painters and balloon artists, and proceeds will fund the Department of Pediatrics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Barrymore, who filed for divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February to talk about her “modern family,” which also includes daughter Olive, 4.

“I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience,” the actress said.

“It really is about the tone you set,” she added. And you can talk until you’re blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is what’s making everything feel safe for my kids.”

