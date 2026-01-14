‘Downton Abbey’ Star Welcomes 1st Child at Age 44

Michelle Dockery is a mom!

The Downton Abbey star, 44, has reportedly given birth to her first child with husband Jasper Waller-Bridge, HELLO! Magazine reports, and is keeping the arrival of the baby private.

Dockery has not confirmed the birth of her firstborn, nor provided any details about the newest member of her family, but was reportedly spotted going for a walk with Waller-Bridge as he carried their little one in a baby carrier.

Dockery announced that she was expecting her first child in September on the red carpet for the London premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, showing off her growing baby bump in a dramatic blue gown.

She didn’t provide any details as to how far along she was or if she knew the sex of the baby, but Dockery did give a little insight into how her beloved dog Alfie reacted to her pregnancy during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon following her big reveal.

“Well, people keep asking me, ‘Does he know?’ You know, they’re so sensitive. He doesn’t care,” Dockery said. “I don’t think he has any clue. …I’m quite disappointed.”

Fallon joked, “Really? Oh, wait until the baby arrives. Then Alfie’s like, ‘Where’s all my attention?’”

Dockery and Waller-Bridge, the younger brother of Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, tied the knot in 2023 in a London ceremony.

Dockery had previously been engaged to John Dineen prior to his death from cancer in 2015 at age 34. Two years after Dineen’s death, Dockery was asked by The Guardian if she considered herself a widow, to which she answered, “Oh, I refer to myself as a widow, yes. We were engaged, and married at heart, and so I do consider myself a widow.”