‘Downton Abbey’ Hits the Silver Screen for ‘The Grand Finale’

It’s time for one last journey with the Crawley family.

Megahit British drama television series Downton Abbey is coming to a close after 15 years, six seasons, and two movies with the release of sequel movie Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

Downton is one of the most popular shows across the globe in the past century. It is the most successful British television series since 1981’s Brideshead Revisited, and is one of the most-watched television series that PBS has ever aired. In addition, it became the most Emmy-nominated international series of all time after just its first two seasons.

The series takes place in the fictional Yorkshire estate called Downton Abbey, and begins in 1912 before progressing throughout many periods of British history. The main characters are always the aristocratic Crawley clan and their domestic servants of the manor.

Much of the series’ conflict comes from changing social status and relations of the upper and lower classes; several real-world events like the first World War, the sinking of the Titanic, the Irish War of Independence, and the rise of the British working class are depicted throughout all six seasons.

Here's your first real look at #DowntonAbbey: The Grand Finale, which hits theaters on September 12



More details here: https://t.co/BGLPhYdwQI pic.twitter.com/YFzPxl9hZu — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 2, 2025

Downton Abbey originally ended on Christmas Day in 2015 before series creator Julian Fellowes announced a sequel movie in 2018. The first film was also titled Downton Abbey, and released in 2019. The success of that film led to another sequel film entitled Downtown Abbey: A New Era in 2022.

You can watch the trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale above, and see it in theaters on September 12.