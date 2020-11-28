Donny Osmond's Son Chris and Wife Alta Welcome Their First Child

✖

The Osmond family just welcomed its newest member. According to Closer Weekly, Donny Osmond's son, Chris Osmond, and his wife, Alta Osmond, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. On Thanksgiving Day, the pair revealed the name of their child, giving the world its first look at baby Aussie Rae Osmond.

Osmond wrote on Instagram that this year's Thanksgiving was "extra special" because of the arrival of his granddaughter Aussie. The "Young Love" singer posted a series of photos of his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter and wrote, "Aussie is here and she is so beautiful! [heart emoji] In the words of my musical hero, #StevieWonder, "Isn't She Lovely!" #GiveThanks." Aussie may be Chris and Alta's first child, but she is not Osmond's eldest grandchild. Osmond and his wife, Debbie, have five sons together. They are grandparents to 10 grandchildren, with Aussie being their second granddaughter.

In addition to Osmond opening up about Aussie's birth on Instagram, his son, Chris, also took to the social media site to acknowledge the birth of his daughter. On Thursday, Chris wrote that he and Alta have a lot to be thankful for on the Thanksgiving holiday, as they welcomed their baby into the world on Tuesday. "Words cannot express the love we feel for this little one," he continued. "Just in the last two days she’s brought a whole new meaning to life for Al and I. This truly is what it’s all about right here! We’re excited to be taking her home today. I can’t think of a better way to spend Thanksgiving!"

Chris went on to specifically give a shout-out to his wife for being a trooper when it came to her pregnancy. He added, "She [Alta] was a rockstar these past 9 months. And she was so strong through the entire delivery. I married an incredible woman that I know will be an exceptional mother to Aussie. I’m a proud dad and husband. And I can’t wait to make countless memories with this sweet baby girl of mine. She’s perfect in so many ways. I could go on and on about the emotions we have felt these last two days. But instead, I’ll just flood you with photos!" As previously mentioned, baby Aussie is the first child for Chris and Alta, who originally wed in May 2017.