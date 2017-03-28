Did Bar Refaeli Just Drop Some Serious Baby News on Instagram?

Something’s cooking … A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Bar Refaeli might be expecting!

The actress and model took to Instagram to reveal a snapshot of her bare stomach — and it looks like she’s sporting a bump!

Alongside the casual photo, the Sports Illustrated model wrote, “Something’s cooking…”

So either Leonardo DiCaprio’s former flame is expecting a new little one or she’s proud of the food baby she developed after a delicious meal.

Either way, we can totally get behind both of those things.

Refaeli married Israeli businessman Adi Ezra in September of 2015. Their first child, a daughter, was born in August 2016.

Stay tuned!

[H/T Instagram / @barrefaeli]

