Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Welcome Second Child

The number two is more special than ever to Derek Jeter. The former New York Yankees player and wife Hannah Jeter welcomed their second child this week, another girl.

“Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter,” Derek’s website, The Player’s Tribune, tweeted on Thursday. “Welcome to the family, #2.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The private couple, who never publicly confirmed the news of Hannah’s second pregnancy despite her making appearances with a baby bump, are also mom and dad to 17-month-old daughter Bella.

The Sports Illustrated model, 28, was spotted with a baby bump during a dinner date with the former shortstop, 44, in New York City in September. The night before, her husband teased that another baby might be on the way when asked by Extra if he was thinking about expanding the family. “Yeah, there’s a few more,” he said at the time. “You’re slick! I see that.”

Jeter and Hannah, whose maiden name is Davis, started dating in 2012 and became engaged in 2015. They married in 2016 in a ceremony at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California.

“Their relationship works because they are both supportive and sweet to each other. They almost never fight,” a source previously told Us Weekly about the couple. “Derek is totally in love with her. He thinks she’s beautiful, sweet and sexy!”

Unlike with baby number 2, Hannah announced their first pregnancy in a blog post on The Players’ Tribune in February 2017. She wrote that she hoped to raise their kids “as ‘normal’ as possible.”

“They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation,” she wrote. “They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’ That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.”

“Derek and I will want our children to understand that the lives they’ve been given are so fortunate, in so many ways,” she continued. “We’ll want them to learn to help others, and to care for others, and to give back to the world. We’ll let them know that they are strong and smart, and that they can do anything they put their minds to. I hope they’ll be honest like their father. I hope they’ll be stubborn like me. I hope that they know what they want and won’t settle for less.”

After the Miami Marlins CEO and Project Runway: Junior co-host had Bella in August 2017, Jeter told Extra that fatherhood was “awesome.”

“Regardless of what happens in the course of a day, when you get home and you have your daughter there, it puts a smile on your face, so I have no complaints whatsoever,” he said at the time.