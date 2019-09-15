Demi Moore Reveals Rare Old Photo With Daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah

Demi Moore shared a sweet throwback photo of her and ex-husband Bruce Willis‘ three daughters — Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 25 — from when they were children and when Moore was sporting a dramatic pixie cut. She wrote on Instagram Saturday that the black-and-white photo is a sneak peek from her new memoir, Inside Out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimooreofficial) on Sep 14, 2019 at 8:37am PDT

“A favorite from #InsideOutBook, bundled up with my girls…” Moore captioned the photo, which served as a promotion for the book launch on Thursday. The photo received plenty of love from her nearly 400,000 Instagram followers.

“Too much cuteness,” wrote model Amber Valletta along with three red heart emojis.

“Love you maman,” Tallulah wrote.

“Sweetness,” wrote actress Andie MacDowell.

“Rumer is your mini!” one user said.

“No one wears a pixie better. That face. What a face,” another said.

Also while promoting her new book, Moore posed nude for the first time in 30 years for Harper’s Bazaar and detailed her past drug abuse. In the cover photo, the 56-year-old sits poolside wearing nothing but a pink Lynn Paik hat and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

.@justdemi is BAZAAR’s October 2019 cover star! In a candid conversation with @lenadunham, she talks about her past, living in the present, and why she never takes herself too seriously: https://t.co/MaNv4amly5 pic.twitter.com/BpfxL5qIXZ — Harper’s Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) September 12, 2019

While talking about overcoming drug addiction, Moore detailed how she got sober in her 20s, relapsed in her 40s and then got clean again in her 50s.

“In retrospect, what I realized is that when I opened the door [again], it was just giving my power away,” she said.

“I guess I would think of it like this: It was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn’t want to miss a moment. And with that I experienced pain. So part of being sober is, I don’t want to miss a moment of life, of that texture, even if that means being in … some pain.”

Moore also shared some of the wisdom she’s learned through the years, saying, “Everything that occurs in our individual lives informs us. Shifting, molding, presenting the opportunities for the exact purpose to get us where we are in the present time. Whatever that may be.”

“All the projecting of who they think I am [were] the very things that were pushing me out of two elements: my comfort zone, and my control,” she added, addressing how the media has depicted her in the past. “[They were] trying to get me to let go and really be who I am. And I don’t think that I knew how to do that.”

Inside Out will hit bookshelves on Tuesday, Sept. 24, available wherever books are sold.

Photo credit: Rich Fury / Stringer / Getty