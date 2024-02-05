Darius Jackson Shades Keke Palmer in Social Media Posts About Custody Case

Darius Jackson is getting some things of his chest on X (formerly known as Twitter) regarding his custody battle with his ex, Keke Palmer. Palmer filed for full custody of their son, Leodis, citing two years of physical, emotional, and psychological abuse from Jackson – some of which she says took place in front of their son, who is nicknamed Leo. She has a restraining order against him that is current enacted. Pending a court date, the two have been trying to hammer things out in mediation. But instead of resolving the issues privately, Jackson, who is the brother of Insecure actor Saranus Jackson, is airing out his grievances on social media. He doesn't name Palmer, but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out who he's speaking of.

"When I tell you that they make men go thru hoops when it comes to seeing their own kids. Then they have the audacity to throw the fatherless home statistic at your face. Let alone, make you feel honored to get any type of time w/ your own child," he wrote in one post.

In a separate post, he wrote: "I feel for the dads that gave up when it came to custody. It's mentally, emotionally & physically draining. You'll lose yourself. My spirit is too strong to give up. But I totally understand. I have pondered it. Thank God I have an amazing circle."

I feel for the dads that gave up when it came to custody. It’s mentally, emotionally & physically draining. You’ll lose yourself.



My spirit is too strong to give up. But I totally understand. I have pondered it. Thank God I have an amazing circle. — Darius. (@dvulton) February 5, 2024

He followed it up with a post seemingly hinting at Palmer's wealth and resources, writing: "Too many Ahabs have given these Jezebels a voice & platform to call the shots. A lot of weak men. I was once a weak man. You spend your life being miserable as a weak man looking for approval that you'll never get." Palmer responded in her own post, writing: "No one moves on quicker than a narcissist okay."

Jackson's brother filed for a restraining order against Palmer as well, claiming she was harassing him and their family. The judge in the case denied the request.

The Insecure star is embroiled in his own custody battle with Dom'Nique Perry, who starred in the HBO comedy as well. Perry claims she also suffered abuse from Jackson. They share a 5-year-old daughter, Zen. Perry claims the actor has not been a consistence presence in Zen's life.