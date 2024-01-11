Keke Palmer's Restraining Order Against Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Extended

The two are currently in mediation while they try to come to a joint conclusion over custody of their son.

Keke Palmer's restraining order against her six-month-old son's father, Darius Jackson, rages on. As previously reported, things between the new parents began to crack, at least publicly, after Palmer attended Usher's concert in Vegas. After being serenaded by the R&B crooner, Jackson shamed Palmer on Twitter for her attire and deemed her behavior inappropriate as a new mother. He was eviscerated on social media as a result. They unfollowed one another on social media but seemingly reconciled for Palmer's 30th birthday in August. But by October 2023, the two-year relationship was over for good. In court documents, Palmer alleged she'd been emotionally, verbally, and physically abused by Jackson throughout their time together and things worsened when they split. She provided security footage from her home of Jackson attacking her and was granted a temporary restraining order. Now, that order has been extended.

The Jasmine Brand reports the former couple was due back in court in December 2023 to determine if the temporary restraining order would become permanent but the hearing was reportedly postponed as they decided to see if they would be able to work things out in mediation. The mediation decision was mutual between Palmer and Jackson.

Their joint court filing notes: "[The parties] are concurrently filing a Stipulation and Order to continue The Court's Order to Participate in Mediation currently set for November 29, 2023, and Petitioner's Request for Domestic Violence Restraining Order, which is currently set for December 5, 2023, to allow the parties time to attend mediation."

A new court date was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9 but Jackson and Palmer mutually agreed to push the hearing back as mediation continues, per court documents. Now, Palmer's restraining order against Jackson was extended through July 2024.

Palmer has not spoken out on the matter. Jackson has posted various social media posts promising he's working on bettering himself personally and apologizing for his faults.