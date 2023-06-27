'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Mark Ballas Expecting First Baby With Wife BC Jean

Mark Ballas is embarking on his next chapter as a father. The Dancing With the Stars alum, who announced his retirement from the series earlier this year, announced Monday that he and wife BC Jean are expecting their first child. Sharing a video on Instagram featuring recent moments from their life together, Ballas and Jean can be seen enjoying days at the beach and making music in the post Ballas captioned simply, "Life Lately."

"Lately we've been...making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach, car rides with our best mate, Boba tea, made more music," the video reads, before showing footage of Jean showing off her growing belly. "Also," it adds, "we've been making.... a tiny human."

The big news was celebrated by Ballas' Dancing With the Stars pals, including Emma Slater, who commented, "I've been waiting to see this!! THE BEST THING EVER!! This is such a you announcement btw hahaha love and miss you guys, can't wait to see all 3 of you soon!!!!!" Lindsay Arnold added, "So so happy for you two," while Derek Hough, who now serves as a judge on the ABC dance competition, wrote, "Uncle D can't wait !!!!!!" The former pro's sister, Julianne Hough, who will serve as a co-host on the upcoming season, chimed in, "Yessssssssssssss baby!!!!!! We love this baby so much already!" while Ballas' most recent partner, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio celebrated in multiple comments, "AHHHHHHH....So happy for you both!!!!"

Ballas and Jean began dating in 2012, announcing their engagement in January 2016 and tying the knot in November of that year. The two are not only married, but they also comprise the band Alexander Jean together. Ballas has been focusing on music more since he announced in March 2023 that he was leaving Dancing With the Stars behind after 20 total seasons – having joined the show in 2007 and taking a break in 2017 before returning in 2022 to win the Mirrorball Trophy with D'Amelio. Ballas previously took home the win in Seasons 6 and 8 with Kristi Yamaguchi and Shawn Johnson as his celebrity partners.