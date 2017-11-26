Mark Ballas Sends Lindsey Stirling a Heartfelt Message After Their ‘DWTS’ Loss

Pro dancer Mark Ballas is sending his former Dancing with the Stars partner Lindsey Stirling a sweet message after they came so close to winning the coveted mirrorball trophy last week.

The duo came in second in the show’s 25th season, losing to Hamilton star Jordan Fisher and his partner Lindsay Arnold. Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz and his partner Witney Carson came in third.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The season, which was a favorite among many fans, was also one of Ballas’, he revealed in a tweet.

That one will go down as one of my all time favorites.. @LindseyStirling I love you with all of my heart & am so proud of you.

You inspire me. CONGRATULATIONS!!!#TeamSTARK #DWTS 🙏🏼🖤🙏🏼 — Mark Ballas (@MarkBallas) November 21, 2017

“That one will go down as one of my all time favorites,” he wrote. “@LindseyStirling I love you with all of my heart & am so proud of you. You inspire me.”

Stirling’s journey to second place on Dancing with the Stars was also one she’ll remember forever. Shortly after her loss, the violinist tweeted a similarly gushing message to Ballas.

This experience on #DWTS was unreal. @markballas, you were the perfect partner/ coach for me. You’re a winner in my book a million times over and I’m going to make you the coolest mirror ball. Now let’s go tour! pic.twitter.com/VgufsZ9crq — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) November 23, 2017

“This experience on [Dancing With the Stars] was unreal,” she wrote. “[Mark Ballas], you were the perfect partner/coach for me. You’re a winner in my book a million times over and I’m going to make you the coolest mirror ball. Now let’s go tour!”