Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Welcome Baby No. 4

Shay Mooney, of country music duo Dan + Shay, is a dad again! He and his wife, Hannah Billingsley, have officially welcomed baby number four, Billingsley announced on her Instagram Story. Billingsley shared a photo of two of her and Mooney’s older sons holding the newest member of the family, who was sleeping, swaddled in a hospital blanket and wearing a sweet newborn knit hat. She asked her Instagram followers to guess the baby’s sex before she reveals all the details. Click here to see the photo on her Story before it expires.

Although she hasn’t shared any other information, like the baby’s name, Billingsley did write on her Stories that Monday was “baby day.” She shared multiple photos from the hospital, including Mooney changing into scrubs for the big moment. Mooney has yet to announce the news on his own social media.

The couple first shared the pregnancy news back in July, sharing a video that included an Elevation Worship song about how to “count your miracles.” As the singer counted “1,2,3,” the Mooney children appeared around them, and then when they hit “4,” Hannah held up a pregnancy test to show they were preparing for another baby. The couple are already parents to three boys: Asher, Ames, and Abram.

Mooney and Billingsley, a former Miss Arkansas, have been together since 2015. After about a year and a half of dating, they got engaged in Arkansas on Aug. 9, 2016, and then had a secret wedding that same night, according to PEOPLE.

Not long after, Mooney and Billingsley announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their son, Asher James, was born on Jan. 24, 2017. Months later, the pair held a larger wedding on the Mooney family property in Arkansas, on Oct. 20, 2017.

Speaking about their relationship, Mooney previously told PEOPLE, “From the very first time I saw her, I knew I wanted to marry her. She’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, so I had to lock it down.” He later added, “She’s my better — and much better-looking — half.”