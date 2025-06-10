Country Music Star and Partner Welcome First Child

Koe Wetzel is officially a dad after he and his girlfriend Bailey Fisher welcomed their first child together last month.

The couple’s daughter, Woods Madison Wetzel, made her entrance into the world on Friday, May 23, just days after the “High Road” singer abruptly canceled his scheduled appearances on HARDY’s Jim Bob World Tour due to “a family medical event.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Woods Madison Wetzel. Born May 23rd, 6:49am | 5 pounds 11 ounces,” Fisher announced her daughter’s birth on Memorial Day. The new mom shared a gallery of images of her newborn, including several photos of their newly expanded family of three. “My whole heart outside of my body.”

Just a day later, Wetzel shared news of his daughter’s arrival on his own account. Posting an adorable photo of himself bonding with his newborn, the new dad wrote, “The most beautiful thing these eyes have ever seen. The world is yours Woods Madison Wetzel.”

Wetzel’s country music colleagues and fans were quick to congratulate the new parents on their sweet arrival, the Josh Abbott Band commenting, “The moment everything changes. Much love buddy.” Singer William Beckmann wrote, “Beautiful. Congratulations to the whole Wetzel family. God bless y’all.” Actor Caleb Emery added, “Congrats Man! Life just got better! The best is yet to come! Praying for yall!”

Wetzel and Fisher first announced they were expecting in late January when Fisher shared a carousel of photos showing off her pregnancy belly, teasing in the caption, “Our sweetest blessing. Just over halfway with baby girl.”

Although the couple didn’t reveal a due date at the time, fans of the rising country music star suspected that their baby was on the way when Wetzel canceled his first three opening sets on HARDY’s Jim Bob World Tour over the Memorial Day weekend, telling fans in a message shared to social media, “Unfortunately due to a family medical event, I’ve got to get back to Texas.”

Wetzel has since returned to the road, first reteaming with HARDY’s Jim Bob World Tour earlier this month. He is next set to perform on the tour during a stop in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, Aug. 14, with additional performances in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and West Palm Beach, Florida, among others, throughout the summer.