Coco Austin Takes Baby Chanel on Her Very First Yacht Ride

It’s no secret that Coco Austin and her daughter Chanel love their swimwear, and what better place to show off the latest styles than on a boat?

The model took to Instagram over the weekend to share a snap of her 1-year-old daughter’s first boat ride, with the two posing on a yacht while wearing matching swimsuits.

“My family vacation continues …day on a yacht is not too shabby,” Austin captioned the shot. “Chanel is not sure about this wind though.”

Coco also posted another photo on her daughter’s Instagram account in which baby Chanel looks extremely pleased to be out on the water.

“Forgot to post this yesterday…My 1st time on a boat was windy but I was digging it!” the caption read. “Matching swimsuits- @sugardollz. Headband by- @thevintagecrown.”

The family, including Chanel’s dad and Austin’s husband, rapper Ice-T, has been busy enjoying their tropical getaway in Miami, with E! News sharing that the trio has visited multiple spots including the Wynwood Arts District, Sunny Isles Beach and Acqualina Resort and Spa.

Both Coco and baby Chanel have been sharing a number of Instagram photos along the way, and we’re thinking there will be plenty more to come.

