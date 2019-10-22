Coco Austin’s ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo With Daughter Is Adorable

Ice-T and Coco Austin got to share a special moment with their daughter on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit recently. Austin posted a series of photos on Instagram of her 3-year-old daughter, Chanel, in the SVU studio. The first shows a pic of her with the female stars of the show, the second featured Chanel sitting in a director’s chair behind-the-scenes, and in the third she is sitting on a desk while her dad, Ice-T, prepares for a scene.

“SVU Girls!! Look who visited her daddy on the set of @nbcsvu today! She felt special cuz she was part of rehearsal for a scene,” Austin wrote. Fans were loving it. “Omg love this!! So cute. Next step – executive producer: Chanel!,” one wrote. “My goodness she is freaking adorable!,” another said. “This is so priceless!! Such amazing experiences for her,” a third commented.

Austin’s Instagram account recently caused some controversy when she posted three photos of her breastfeeding Chanel, who will be four years-old soon. The images were taken on a private jet, and she captioned them by writing, “A mothers calling…. I’m so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing,” she wrote. “I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week.”

“They told me I dont want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise..I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob ..Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I’m lucky she hasn’t grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know..,” she continued.

After getting some backlash for still breastfeeding her daughter, Ice-T defended her while speaking with TMZ. “They make it like the baby only breastfeeds,” he said. “Every once in a while she wants to get close to her mom so that’s what they do. You know what I’m saying? She eats food. She eats f—ing cheeseburgers [laughs].”