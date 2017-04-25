Coco Austin and Her Daughter Chanel Take Mommy and Me Yoga Class in Matching Outfits

Mommy and me yoga class (taught by my sister @kristyaustinyoga of course).. I told @babychanelnicole to give me a kiss,she puckered up but wanted me to come to her.. Lol little smoosh face Matching outfits by – @fedeswimwear A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Apr 24, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

Like mother, like daughter!

Coco Austin and her 1-year-old daughter, Chanel, took a mommy and me yoga class while sporting matching workout gear and they couldn’t be more adorable!

“Mommy-and-me yoga class (taught by my sister @kristyaustinyoga of course),” she captioned a photo of the mother-daughter duo. “I told @babychanelnicole to give me a kiss, she puckered up but wanted me to come to her. Lol, little smoosh face.”

Chanel recovered from a little stomach bug over the weekend and has recently been experiencing a lot of firsts. Austin is doing her best to keep her fans updated with all of Chanel’s adorable moments, including capturing a photo of her daughter walking.

“Chanel is getting more and more courageous everyday,” the 38-year-old model wrote on Instagram. “She’s confident with walking, like, eight steps, then she drops in a crawl cuz she’s faster with that. Here she is reaching for me always with a sneaky look.”

Chanel is getting more & more courageous everyday.. She’s confident w/ walking like 8 steps then she drops in a crawl cuz she’s faster with that.Here she is reaching for me always with a sneaky look A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Apr 18, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

