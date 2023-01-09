'Homeland' Star Claire Danes Pregnant With Baby No. 3 With Husband Hugh Dancy

Actors Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child together. The Homeland star's representative shared the happy news with PEOPLE on Sunday. Danes, 43, and Dancy, 47, are also parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4.

Danes and Dancy met while working on the 2007 film Evening, which also starred Vanessa Redgrave, Glenn Close, and Meryl Streep. They got engaged in February 2009 and married in France later that year. Danes now stars in the FX on Hulu series Fleischman Is In Trouble, while Dancy stars as Senior Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price in Law & Order.

Danes worked on Homeland during her first two pregnancies. The critically-acclaimed Showtime series starred Danes as CIA officer Carrie Mathison, who struggled with bipolar disorder. Damian Lewis starred as Marine Nicholas Brody, who returns to the U.S. after being held captive by al-Qaeda. After Lewis left the show early on, it focused on Carrie's covert work with Mandy Patinkin's Saul Berenson. The show's final season aired in April 2020. Danes won back-to-back Emmys for her work in 2012 and 2013. She also has an Emmy for the 2010 HBO movie Temple Grandin.

After Homeland Season 3 wrapped, Danes told PEOPLE she loved bringing Cyrus to the set. "He says, 'Action,'" Danes said. "He's a real set baby. It's really sweet. He loves the [show's operations room] because of all the lights. It's a great environment for a kid. It's the circus!" She later added that motherhood is "amazing."

However, making Homeland was not easy for the couple. While she was filming in North Carolina, Dancy remained in New York. "That was tough," she told Porter in 2020. "That distance is corrosive, and I'm just bad at it. And I don't particularly want to get good at it. We learned along the way how essential it is for us to be physically together as often as possible."

Dancy eventually got a role in the show's final season. "That was such a nice way to end the show," Danes told Porter. "I didn't have a single scene with him, but on my days off, I would go to his set. He's very good. I don't exactly forget that, but we don't talk about acting much, so it was a really nice reminder." She jokingly said it was "so hot" to see her partner do something he is really good at.