Ciara Goes Make-Up Free and Shows off Growing Baby Bump

Is Ciara taking notes from Alicia Keys?

Pregnant Ciara went make-up free to the 2017 MAKERS Conference on Wednesday and looked beautiful, E! News reports. The singer showed off her growing baby bump while walking the carpet with her husband, who was one of the speakers.

Ciara complimented her natural glow with a simple, yet fashionable outfit. She wore a white, over-the-knee dress with matching jacket and nude flats.

Ciara is currently pregnant with her second child and first with Wilson. She shares her 2 and ½-year-old son, Future Zahir, with her ex, rapper Future.

