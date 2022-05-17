Russell Wilson Reacts to Ciara Making Cover of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Issue

✖

Russell Wilson just showed a lot of love to his wife who is on the cover of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The Denver Broncos quarterback went to social media to send a message to the "Level Up" singer for reaching a career milestone. Ciara is one of four notable figures to be on the cover of the magazine.

"'Momma! We made it!'" Wilson wrote on Instagram. "You are not only the most beautiful woman in the world, but your heart, your kindness, your love for others, your ability to make the world dance, your a big time CEO, an incredible wife and mother! You Inspire me! There is nothing you can't do! Worth more than Gold! I love you baby! Congrats Cover Girl!"

Ciara also reacted to being on the cover. "Wow Wow Wow!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "This Dream of mine to be on the cover of [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit] finally came true! Truly proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine and to join the elite list of women that have come before me! Thanks to MJ Day and the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl. I'm definitely gon be poppin and makin that thang JUMP today! It's a celebration."

Ciara, 36, is on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with Kim Kardashian, model and activist Maye Musk and model Yumi Nu. She traveled to Barbados for the shoot and was photographed by Ben Watts. "The journey we've been on—to break out of the mold the world put us in—may sound familiar. It's certainly familiar to the women we've chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim," MJ Day, editor in chief of SI Swimsuit, said in a statement, per PEOPLE. "Ciara has seen enormous success as a performer while simultaneously focusing on her passion for philanthropy and service."

As Wilson supports his wife, the Denver Broncos quarterback is gearing up for the 2022 season. He joined the Broncos this year after spending the last 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. During his time in Seattle, Wilson, 33, was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times, named to the All-Pro Second Team in 2019 and led the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances while winning one of them.