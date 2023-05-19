Russell Wilson Shares Tribute to Ciara and Future's Son on His 9th Birthday

Russell Wilson just sent an emotional message to his stepson on his ninth birthday. The Denver Broncos quarterback went to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of photos of Future Zahir and the rest of the family, including his wife Ciara and the children Sienna, 5 and Win, 2.

"Happy 9th Bday Young King! Future, We love you. 9 represents confidence, skill & wisdom! The last of the single digits," Wilson wrote in the caption. "You are a Leader, Compassionate to others, an amazing big brother, and an amazing son. But most importantly you are a Child of God!"

Ciara, who shares her son with her ex Future, wrote in the comments "The big 9!!! So so proud. I love my boys so much." Wilson and Ciara enjoy sharing photos and videos of their children on social media. Last year, the family moved to Denver after Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos. In October, Ciara spoke to Entertainment Tonight and was asked about adjusting life to Denver.

"Denver's amazing. The altitude is a beast. Walking up three — just like one flight of stairs, I'm like, 'Okay, I need some water. I need to take a deep breath. I got to come back. Alright, I'm back,'" she said. "I mean, it's really something and you feel it, but it's been incredible. "The fans have been amazing. The food is amazing. The way to my heart is good. I'm so happy. I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver — it's pretty amazing."

Wilson's birthday message to Future comes as he gets ready for his second season with the Broncos. He's hoping the 2023 season goes better than his 2022 campaign, throwing for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with an 84.4 passer rating. His lack of production was one of the reasons the Broncos finished the season with a 5-12 record.

"This is coming up on Year 12, and I believe in consistency, being consistent in your habits and work ethic, in what you do," Wilson said after the Broncos' final game of the season in January. "Every day is thought out, planned out, every day, the diligence of that. Every year you always evolve, and you're always trying to learn different things."