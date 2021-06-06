✖

Christina Ricci has been cast in the upcoming Matrix sequel, which remains untitled but is currently being referred to as The Matrix 4. It's unknown as to what character she'll be playing, but she joins an impressive team filled with star-studded names. Obviously, Keanu Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo alongside other popular franchise characters like Carrie Ann-Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett-Smith (Niobe), Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson), and Lambert Wilson (The Merovingian).

New names joining the saga include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, and Jonathan Groff. The cast and team behind the new installment has remained incredibly tight-lipped regarding the details of the long-awaited installment in the multi-billion dollar story. Henwick recently opened up about director Lana Wachowski's approach to the new movie, which comes nearly 20 years after the third Matrix film. She praises the director saying that she's going all out.

"There are definitely moments on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, 'Matrix 4.' Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana [Wachowski] is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then," Henwick tells ComicBook.com. "I think she’s going to change the industry again with this film. There’s some camera rigs that I’ve never seen before that we’re using. That’s probably all I can say for that."

The movie seems to be promising a lot for fans. Unfortunately, what they won't see is a cameo from Hugo Weaving, who previously portrayed Agent Smith. "I had some initial reticence about the idea of going back to revisit The Matrix, after having already done three films," Weaving admitted, "but then I read the script and got an offer to my agent. I immediately responded yes to that, and then we went into negotiation."

"I was doing a play, at the time, but we were working out dates and things so that I could do both. And then, Lana decided that she didn't wanna change her dates, so I couldn't do it. In a nutshell, that's what happened," he concluded. The Matrix 4 is scheduled for a December 2021 release.