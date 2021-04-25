Christina Milian Reveals Baby No. 3's Birth, But Fans Are Zeroing in on This Detail

✖

On Saturday, Christina Milian announced that she gave birth to her third child. Milian shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing that she and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, welcomed son Kenna. This is the second child for the couple, as they welcomed son Isaiah in January 2020. Milian is also the mother to 11-year-old Violet, whom she shares with her ex, The Dream. Fans were overjoyed to hear the news about Milian's growing family, but there was one part about her announcement that they couldn't get over — the fact that the singer looked flawless so soon after giving birth.

In the photo that Milian shared, she could be seen cradling her newborn while in her hospital bed. Her fans quickly took note of how stunning she looked in the snap, as she appeared to be glowing. She introduced Kenna to the world by writing, "Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from? 👀) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed.

Now it’s party of 5 baby!" The "Dip It Low" singer went on to share how grateful she is to have Pokora by her side, adding, "Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian)

Just as his girlfriend did, Pokora also took to Instagram to share the happy news about their family. According to PEOPLE, he wrote in French, "Welcome my son … Our little Kenna is doing well and his mom has once again been amazing. Everyone is in great shape." As previously mentioned, fans soon took to social media to share their excitement over Milian's big news. Of course, they especially took note of how beautiful the mom-of-three looked in her snap, with one user on Twitter even writing, "imagine looking this gorgeous after giving birth." Their tweet has since amassed over 120,000 likes and counting.

Milian and Pokora announced that they were expanding their family in December. At the time, the Falling Inn Love star shared a photo of herself and Pokora, who could be seen kissing her baby bump, at the beach at sunset. She wrote alongside the lovely post, "You and Me + 3," to indicate that they would soon be a family of five.