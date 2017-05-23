Christina El Moussa’s 1-Year-Old Son Is ‘Doing Great’ After Falling Into Pool

Mama’s boy … sweetest boy ever 🖤 #BraydenJames A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

Christina El Moussa’s son walked away without any injuries after falling into a pool.

The Flip or Flop star’s 1-year-old son, Brayden, tumbled into a pool while being watched by his nanny. A source told E! News the little boy is doing ok.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thankfully all is fine and Brayden is doing great,” the source told E! News. “He’s his happy, healthy self and Christina was being overly cautious by taking him to the hospital to be checked out.”

El Moussa was not home at the time of the incident, but immediately took Brayden to see a doctor when she returned. He checked out fine and had no water in his lungs.

MORE: Christina El Moussa’s 1-Year-Old Falls Into Pool, Contacted by Child Services

Child Protective Services were called to the hospital to interview El Moussa and the nanny, but according to the source, “CPS being called is part of protocol for water-related issues.”

Just 😍 … #BraydenJames … happiest kid ever 💙 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Amid the HGTV star’s divorce from Tarek El Moussa, the former couple has made it known that their main priority is the safety and happiness of their children.

“Our primary focus is and always will be our kids,” she told Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan in a solo interview.

Related:

Christina El Moussa Opens up About Being the Target of Mommy Shaming, Working on Set With Her Ex

Christina El Moussa Slams Mommy-Shamers on Social Media After Posting Photo of Kids

Tarek El Moussa Takes Jab at Ex Christina During Kids’ Open House