Christina Anstead Opens up About ‘Brutal’ First Trimester With New Baby Bump Photo

Christina Anstead’s pregnancy has not been an easy one. The Flip or Flop star previously known as Christina El Moussa opened up about her “brutal” first trimester just a few days after announcing she and new husband Ant Anstead are expecting their first child together.

“Now that I can talk about [it] … The first trimester was brutal!!! Maybe it’s my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy) lol… or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me,” Anstead explained in the caption of a photo of her showing off her baby bump.

“Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs…. anyways I’m officially back to feeling somewhat normal. Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it’s here. Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual,” she wrote.

She concluded by saying they learned of the exciting news following their honeymoon in January. “We found out we were expecting after the honeymoon and I’m officially 15 weeks now,” she said.

Christina and Ant shared the baby news on Friday in sweet Instagram posts. In a photo of the couple embracing while Christina held out a sonogram of their bundle of joy, she captioned her Instagram post, “[Ant Anstead] and I are so excited to announce [Baby Anstead] coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling.”

Ant shared the big news with a photo of the sonogram set in the middle of a collage of photos of his and Christina’s kids from their previous marriages. “And then…… there were FIVE!!! (Well …. four an a half! Will be Five in September)!!” the British TV personality wrote.

While the new baby will be Christina and Ant’s first child together, Ant is already dad to daughter Amelie and son Archie from a previous marriage, and Christina shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Just hours after the Ansteads announced their happy news last week, Christina showed off her baby bump while she visited a supermarket in Brea, California. The small bump was visible beneath a flowy, long-sleeve maroon top, which she paired with black leggings and black sneakers.

El Moussa and Christina’s divorce has been amicable, as the two still film together for their popular HGTV show, Flip or Flop. El Moussa seemingly reacted to his ex-wife’s news by gushing about his kids and the joys of parenthood on Instagram.

“My loves my life my everything.. this picture represents the most important part of my life…. being a father!!!!!!” he wrote in the caption of a photo of himself with Taylor and Brayden.

“No matter what happens during my day…I never take negativity home with me,” he continued. “When I have my babies I come home and can’t help but smile. I smile because I know no matter what we all love each other and nothing can break our bond. I just adore these two.”