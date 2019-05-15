Chrissy Teigen Posts Nude Pregnant Photo for Mother’s Day

Chrissy Teigen celebrated the miracle of motherhood this Mother’s Day with a nude selfie from one of her pregnancies.

Clad only in a towel wrapped in her hair, the model posed with her arm across her chest and her leg popped for the black-and-white photo, which she dedicated to daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 11 months.

“The best thing I’ve ever made are my babies,” she wrote. “Thank you for making me a mommy and changing my life forever.

The photo immediately racked up almost 2 million likes on social media, but the Lip Sync Battle co-host told Us Weekly Monday that she had looked for a second opinion in the form of husband John Legend.

“I asked him with that one because I’m like, ‘Am I gonna get crap for this?’” she recalled. “I don’t necessarily really care, but I don’t want people to think this is gross or inappropriate or something. Especially these days, I don’t like to cause a stir as much as I might have used to. My mental health is more important.”

“I asked him if this one was good and he’s like, ‘Yeah its beautiful,’” she continued. “So, that’s all! It’s quick – not much thought!”

The Cravings author has been very open about her journey as a mother, especially when it comes to her experiences with postpartum depression.

“I remember being so exhausted but happy to know that we could finally get on the path of getting better,” she told Glamour in 2017 of being diagnosed with depression and anxiety. “John had that same excitement. I started taking an antidepressant, which helped. And I started sharing the news with friends and family — I felt like everyone deserved an explanation, and I didn’t know how else to say it other than the only way I know: just saying it. It got easier and easier to say it aloud every time.”

“I’m speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone,” she continued. “I also don’t want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression, because it can be different for everybody. But one thing I do know is that — for me — just merely being open about it helps.”

