Chrissy Teigen Goes off on Twitter Troll Who Accused Her of Holding Baby Luna Incorrectly

Chrissy Teigen has no time for mommy shamers.

The model recently responded to a Twitter user who attempted to shame her for holding her daughter “incorrectly,” basing their opinion on a paparazzi photo of Teigen holding baby Luna while walking with her husband, singer John Legend, in New York, the Huffington Post reports.

“This is not how a baby is held!!!!” the user wrote next to the photo.

Teigen, who made her Twitter account private earlier this month in an effort to prevent comments just like these, quickly clapped back with, “Really because that’s how I’m f—ing holding her.”

She later noted that the photo in question captured a fraction of a moment, writing, “Photos are literally split-second moments in time that evolve. I despise mommy shamers. I am a proud shamer of mommy shamers.”

Teigen’s antagonizer kept at it, writing, “I don’t give a crap where that baby popped out from! Do not hold a baby like a handbag!”

“Well you hold your handbag like a f—ing idiot then,” Teigen replied. The pair then exchanged a few more barbs before the model ended the conversation with, “Please, do shut up.”

