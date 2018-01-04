Chrissy Teigen Shows off Baby Bump in Matching Onesies with John Legend and Family

Chrissy Teigen is currently expecting her second child with husband John Legend, and the model used Instagram to share an adorable family photo highlighting her baby bump.

In the snap, Teigen, Legend, their daughter Luna and Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck, pose in front of a fully decorated tree, with Legend carrying his daughter on his shoulders as the family smiles for the camera. To further embrace the holiday spirit, the group is decked out in coordinating red-and-white striped ensembles.

“Christmas is not over,” the model wrote.

Teigen’s baby bump is clearly visible in her festive onesie as the model stands tall in front of the tree.

The holiday shot recalls Teigen’s Christmas Day post, which was a sweet set of snaps featuring Luna wearing a “Merry Christmas” sweater as Teigen and Legend pose with their daughter in turn, the slideshow concluding with a family shot.

“Merry Christmas!” she wished her fans in the caption.

Teigen originally announced her pregnancy news in November with a video of Luna pointing to her mom’s belly, exclaiming that there was a baby inside. Since then, Teigen has shared several snaps of her bump, including a glamorous vacation shot of herself sitting on a kitchen counter wearing a white swimsuit.

