Chris Brown Says Son Aeko ‘Stole’ His Whole Face in Adorable New Baby Photos

Chris Brown is a proud dad of two, and he can’t stop gushing over the newest addition to his family, newborn son Aeko Catori Brown. After confirming the little one’s birth earlier this month, the singer took Instagram over the weekend to share a slew of new photos of his little one, including a side-by-side photo of him and his son when they were first born.

“He just stole my whole face … AEKO on the left, BREEZY on the right,” Brown captioned the since-deleted post, which was captured by The Shade Room, drawing dozens of comments from fans.

“Genes STRONG,” one person wrote.

“They have the same nose !” a second person commented.

Brown had welcomed Aeko with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris last month. Reports of the birth had first surfaced in late November after the former couple had shared cryptic messages to their respective social media accounts, with Brown sharing a black-and-white photo of himself that he captioned with the date “11-20-19.” In a second post, he wrote “Born.” On her own account, Harris shared to her Instagram Story, “I was in love when I first saw you,” adding a heart emoji to punctuate the post.

The couple waited to make any official confirmation until December, when they both shared photos of their newborn.

In the days since confirming Aeko’s birth, Brown hasn’t shied away from doting on his bundle of joy, and on Friday evening, he shared photos from the delivery room. Captioned with a red heart emoji, the gallery included portraits Aeko just after birth, as well as the special moment mother, father, and son all bonded.

Although Brown and Harris had waited several months to confirm that they were expecting, sources confirmed the news in June after Brown had commented on several of Harris’ posts suggesting they were expecting. In August, sources reported that the former couple was expecting a baby boy, at the time also claiming that although Brown and Harris are no longer together, she is “happy” with the way Brown is treating her.

Baby Aeko joins Brown’s 5-year-old daughter Royalty, whom he shares with ex Nia Guzman.