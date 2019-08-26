Chris Brown and Ex-Girlfriend Expecting Baby Boy

Chris Brown is going to have a son. The singer’s ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris, is reportedly pregnant with a baby boy, according to TMZ — their first child together. The child will be Harris’ first and Brown’s second. Brown is already a dad to 5-year-old daughter, Royalty, whom he shares with Nia Guzman.

Sources also told the outlet that although Brown and Harris are no longer together, she is “happy” with the way Brown is treating her.

As previously reported, news broke earlier in the summer that the R&B singer was expecting his second child. According to the New York Post‘s Page Six, Brown and his most recent girlfriend, Indyamarie, broke up after Harris’ pregnancy became public news.

Brown made headlines earlier this year after a feud with Migos rapper Offset. At one point, Los Angeles police conducted a welfare check on Brown after he publicly shared his address in an invitation to fight Offset. After police found Brown “fine” at his home, he deleted the post broadcasting his address to his 50 million followers.

The two artists got into it on social media after Brown shared a meme poking fun at rapper 21 Savage amid the middle of his ICE detention. Offset called the meme Brown posted “lame,” which triggered an expletive-laced response from Brown. In response, Offset called Brown a “coke head.”

Brown continues to be a controversial figure in the music industry. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to felony assault against ex-girlfriend Rihanna. In 2017, Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, was granted a five-year restraining order against him. Earlier this year, he was accused of rape in Paris; he claimed he will sue the accuser for defamation.

The alleged victim filed a report saying that she met Brown and his friends at a club in northwestern Paris and accompanied the entourage back to the Mandarin Oriental hotel, where she said she was violently and sexually assaulted. Brown was reportedly held in jail along with a friend and his bodyguard. He vehemently denied the allegations on Instagram, posting an image with the words “This B— Lyin’.”

“I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP (sic)!” Brown wrote in the caption. “NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL (sic) AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”