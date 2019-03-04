Chip and Joanna Gaines Donate Baby Crew’s Bassinet to Pregnant Fan

Fixer Upper stars Chip Gaines and his wife Joanna helped out one lucky pregnant fan by donating 8-month-old Crew‘s bassinet.

Back on Feb. 17, Gaines shared a photo of Crew in his SNOO, a responsive bassinet to help babies sleep, showing that Crew has already outgrown it.

“Uh oh.. what happens when they out grow the [Snoo]??” Gaines asked his fans in the caption.

One fan had the perfect idea. “Sell it to me!! After 12 years my husband and I are finally expecting!!” fan Kelly Claggett wrote.

Gaines noticed the comment and replied, “We’re so excited for you! Let’s get her set up.”

On Friday, Claggett revealed that Gaines followed through, sending her the SNOO.

“Something absolutely BANANAS happened a few weeks ago. I made an offhand comment to Chip Gains (sic) and then the rest was nothing that I ever would have expected. I do not feel worthy of any of it but like I have told the ones of you who already know.. God gets every ounce of glory in this,” Claggett wrote, reports Us Weekly. “This is just his way of saying I SEE YOU AND I LOVE YOU! Our baby and family is blessed by this random act of kindness and I’ll never stop trying to pay it forward.”

The SNOO bassinet is not cheap. Happiest Baby sells the product for $1,295, so Chip’s act of kindness was a big help for Claggett.

“SNOO is a responsive bassinet that boosts sleep for babies — and parents! Created by Dr. Harvey Karp (The 5 S’s, Happiest Baby on the Block), SNOO improves sleep with the calming sensations of the womb,” the product page reads. “Its companion mobile App lets you adjust SNOO…to be perfect for your unique baby.”

Gaines and Joanna are also parents to Drake, 14, Ella, 13, Duke, 10, and Emmie, 8. The couple have been married since 2003. They hosted Fixer Upper for five seasons, before its final episode aired in April 2018.

In November, Gaines revealed plans to return to television.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother, but that’s it,” Gaines said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us — well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world — but we are excited to be back.”

John Marsicano, the spokesman for their Magnolia brand, also told PEOPLE they have plans to launch their own Magnolia network in partnership with Discovery.

“We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia,” Marsicano explained. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”

While fans wait for their new TV show, Joanna is working on another new Magnolia project. Her new children’s book We Are The Gardeners will be available on March 26.

Photo credit: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Getty Images