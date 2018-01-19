Kim Kardashian Reveals Baby Girl’s Name

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their new daughter Chicago West, with Kardashian announcing the name on her website on Friday.

Baby Chicago, who joins older siblings North and Saint, was born on Jan. 15 via gestational carrier. Kardashian also shared the news on her Instagram story, echoing the statement on her website and posting only her daughter’s name.

Fans had been speculating ever since the infant’s birth on what her name would be, but the mogul finally put things to rest with her announcement. After revealing the name, she tweeted, “North, Saint & Chi,” indicating that her baby girl has already been given an adorable nickname.

Kardashian recently opened up on her website about the journey to welcoming her third child, explaining that her two previous high-risk pregnancies prompted doctors to suggest she avoid carrying another child.

The makeup mogul also made sure to squash any assumptions that using a gestational carrier was “the easy way out.”

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” she wrote. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

She also wrote that she and baby Chicago bonded “instantly.”

“The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time,” the reality personality shared. “Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”

Kardashian concluded by expressing her gratitude.

“I’m so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had,” she told fans. “Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.”

