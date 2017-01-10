Celebrity Moms Who Gave Birth After 40

(Photo: Twitter / @YahooStyleUK)

Giving birth doesn’t have to be reserved for women age 40 and under. Some of our favorite celebrity moms have welcomed one or multiple children after they hit their 40th birthday. These celebs aren’t letting their biological clocks get in the way of expanding their families.

Look no further than Janet Jackson, for example. The pop songstress took a break from her tour before announcing her first pregnancy earlier this year at the age of 50. She’s certainly not letting age slow down her dreams of being a mother.

Whether giving birth to their first child or their last, we think motherhood looks great on these mamas in our gallery.