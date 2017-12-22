How ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Stars in the Merrymaking of Celebrity Moms

Celebrity moms love the Elf on the Shelf as much as anyone. They have shared dozens of pictures on Instagram showing where they put their adorable Elves to celebrate Christmas.

Tori Spelling found a unique use for her Elves on the Shelf. Her elves were “naughty,” and can be found sitting on top of her toilet. She posted a picture of them, with #FeelingNaughty written under the toilet cover, and “Merry Poopmas” written on the seat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Parenthood actress Monica Potter dressed her Elf on the Shelf in a suit!

Actress Busy Philipps held her fifth annual Elf Race, with her Elves riding stuffed animals to reach the finish line.

Heather Dubrow’s Elves – named Elfy and Lala – starred in a Star Wars Elf on the Shelf scene.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prince Jr.’s elves are riding a train to Christmas.

Last year, Alyssa Milano had her Elves on the Shelf arrive to Christmas riding a helicopter.

Mission accomplished. #elfontheshelf 🎄🚁 A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on Dec 10, 2016 at 2:48pm PST

Kelly Clarkson hid her Elf on the Shelf on her Christmas tree last year.