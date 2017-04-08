Celebrity Kids Preparing for Easter Might Be the Cutest Thing Ever

Easter is just around the corner and celebrities are getting their children ready for the holiday.

Some have already taken their children to meet the Easter Bunny, while others are getting their Easter baskets ready.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took their daughter Luna to meet the bunny and she couldn’t get enough of her new furry friend. Some little ones might get scared at the meet and greet, but Luna was all smiles and even stuck her hand in the bunny’s mouth!

Kelly Clarkson‘s son Remy isn’t wasting any time and started looking for eggs after he found his Easter bucket.

There is nothing cuter than watching young children get excited for a holiday morning. Click through our gallery to see more adorable celebrity children and find out what they are doing to prepare for Easter.

