Catherine Zeta-Jones Weighs in on Stepson Cameron Douglas’ New, ‘at Times Terrifying’ Book

Michael Douglas’ son, Cameron, released a memoir, Long Way Home, earlier this week that details his life, specifically his immense struggles with drug addiction, which ultimately landed him in federal prison for seven years. His stepmother-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, took time to promote the book on her Instagram after it was released, and admitting how proud she was of him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Oct 20, 2019 at 7:04am PDT

The 50-year-old actress shared a photo of her and Cameron dancing at her wedding with the caption, “Tuesday my stepson Cameron’s book is released. Long Way Home. A poignant, honest, cathartic and at times terrifying memoir. I am so proud of you Cam and I love you with all my heart.”

Cameron appreciated the love and support, responding: “Thank you so much Catherine! There are no words to express what your Love and support has meant to me over the years; you are truly amazing, and I Love you with all my heart!”

Fans were caught up in the emotion, as well.

“His story touches my [heart]. So glad he found his way home,” one wrote.

“Prayers that Cameron can put his past mistakes & addictions behind him…Your Family deserves to have him home & free…Admire your Husband so much,” another said.

In his book, Cameron describes the party atmosphere he grew up in as a kid when his father was at the peak of his career. By 13, he was smoking marijuana, which quickly led to harder drugs. When he was in his 20s, he was using liquid cocaine and heroin every few hours.

Eventually, he was busted with a half-pound of crystal meth and then was caught with heroin while under house arrest. He was sentenced to five years in prison and had two more years tacked on when he was busted for smuggling drugs into jail. Cameron was released in 2016 and says he’s been sober since.

On Tuesday, ABC aired a special with Cameron and his father called The Douglas Dynasty in which they spoke candidly about their relationship. Douglas blamed himself for much of his son’s struggles.

“My career was first. My career came before my family. My marriage was not great and so you do hide yourself in your work,” Douglas said, fighting back tears. “I should have focused more on my family, but that’s hard to say when you’re in a career where you’re stepping out of your father’s shadow trying to have a life of your own.”