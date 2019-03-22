Carson Daly Reveals What He Is ‘Scared of’ With His Kids After Losing His Mother

Carson Daly has revealed what he is “scared of” with his kids after losing his mother.

While speaking on the Today Show, Daly opened up about how his mother loved him so much and its effect on him today.

“My mom especially loved me so much. It was almost too much. And I know that now because when she died, the hurt was a transference of the love. It hurt so much because I’m so bummed that that love isn’t there anymore. And that’s a by-product of her love for me,” he said.

“That’s the greatest gift you can give your kids, but it’s scary. It’s a scary proposition too. I find myself falling in love with my kids, and I almost want to put a little bit of a guard there out of fear,” he added.

Daly and his wife Siri Pinter, have three children: 10-year-old Jackson, 10; 6-year-old Etta; and 4-year-old London.

Sadly, his mother Pattie Daly Caruso died at the age of 73 after suffering a sudden heart attack in September 2017.

“Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit and her love life,” Daly said of his mother in a statement to Us Weekly shortly after she passed. “She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity.”

Daly will certainly have more time to spend with his family going forward, as the TV personality recently announced that he is stepping down from his long-running late-night series, Last Call with Carson Daly.

“If you had told me in 2002 I would be a part of the historic NBC late-night family for 17 years, I would have said you were crazy,” Daly said in a statement. “Hard to believe it’s been so long – 2,000 episodes. It’s time to move on to something new and let someone else have access to this incredible platform.”

“My 20’s was about finding a good job. My 30’s was about taking on as many of them as I could. Now, in my 40’s, I’m focused on quality over quantity,” he continued, “I’m forever grateful and proud to all who have worked with us at Last Call over the years. So many have gone on to achieve incredible success.”

“I’m very excited to fulfill other areas I’m passionate about within our company. The Golf Channel has always been a favorite of mine and we have a few exciting things in the works. I look forward to building on that,” Daly added. “I could have all the jobs in the world, but none of them are more important to me than that of Dad. My family will always remain my top priority and greatest gig.”

It has been announced that YouTube star Lilly Singh will be hosting a new show in place of Last Call, which will begin airing this fall.