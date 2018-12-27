Billie Lourd Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher With Song to Mark Second Anniversary of Her Death

Carrie Fisher passed away on Dec. 27, 2016, leaving behind her daughter, 26-year-old Billie Lourd.

On the anniversary of her mother’s death, Lourd used Instagram to share a video of herself at the piano, playing and singing a song she revealed was one of her mom’s favorites.

In her caption, the actress explained that while she wasn’t sure how she wanted to honor Fisher, she ultimately decided to go out of her comfort zone and perform the song as a tribute to her mom.

“It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones),” Lourd wrote. “So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing.”

“This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs,” she continued. “And as the song says, we must ‘keep on moving.’ I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile. I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving.’”

Lourd finished her message with one of her mother’s famous quotes, writing, “As my Momby once said, ‘take your broken heart and turn it into art’ – whatever that art may be for you.”

On Dec. 18, Lourd remembered her mother again, sharing a vintage black-and-white photo of Fisher along with a caption full of emojis that spelled out “RIP.”

Fisher went into cardiac arrest on a plane on Dec. 23, 2016, and died four days later after being treated for a heart attack at a hospital. One day after Fisher’s death, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away at age 84.

To mark the first anniversary of Fisher’s death, Lourd and her father, Bryan Lourd, took a trip to Norway to see the Northern Lights, with Lourd explaining that her mother had always been fascinated by the natural phenomenon.

“My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her,” the Scream Queens star wrote at the time. “We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.’ And she did.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter