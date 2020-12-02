Cameron Diaz Updates Fans on Cooking for Daughter Raddix Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

✖

Cameron Diaz recently gave fans an update on her life amid coronavirus quarantine and shared that she's been cooking for her daughter, Raddix. During a virtual appearance on The Rachael Ray Show, Diaz shared that all the time indoors, avoiding COVID-19, has led her to be quite the home cook. "The first four months [of quarantine] I cooked every single meal," she shared.

"For the most part I am cooking all our meals…you know I love to cook, it’s my love language," Diaz went on to say. "I love to cook for my husband, I love to cook for my child now; being able to make the food for her has been incredible." The actress then shared a little bit about Raddix's eating habits. "She never had a puree. She never got anything pureed, she has been just eating…I'll put garlic. She’s had garlic from day one," she said. "She eats bone marrow, and liver and she loves it. I put herbs in everything, thyme and dill, sage, everything. She just loves all of it."

Diaz is married to Good Charlotte's Benji Madden, and the couple welcomed Raddix, their first child, on Dec. 30, 2019. The toddler will be turning one year old later this month. Notably, the couple waited a few days to share their news with the world, surprising fans with the birth announcement — and the pregnancy reveal — on Jan. 3. While the couple has chosen to keep fairly private about their family life, Diaz has spoken a little about what life has been like for them over the past year.

During an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this year, Diaz shared, "The best part of it for having to stay within our little bubble within this COVID situation is that her dad, my husband Benji, he gets to be home." She continued, "He works from home. So he gets to be with her as much as I do — well, not as much because he's working all day long — but he actually gets to come out of a meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit, whereas if he was going to the office every day, he wouldn't have been able to do that. So we're just having a lot of gratitude for that."